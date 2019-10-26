UAW-GM strike ends: What's next for UAW members?

LANSING, Mich. - The 40-day UAW-GM strike has come to an end. So, what's next? General Motors hasn't wasted any time getting people back to work.
The results from a week of voting came in Friday and 57% of UAW members voted yes to the contract. That's the majority of production, skilled and salaried workers.
Workers at the Detroit Hamtramck plant have already been given a timeline. Third shift is supposed to report Sunday at 10 a.m. and full production will resume Monday.
Analysts peg the price tag for GM at $2 billion for this strike.
Watch the video above for the full report.
More UAW-GM strike coverage:
- UAW-GM members ratify contract, ending longest automotive strike in nearly 50 years
- UAW tentative agreement approved in Toledo, voted down in Tennessee
- Union members begin voting process on UAW-GM tentative agreement
- UAW strike against General Motors to continue during voting process
- UAW-GM strike: A timeline of events
- Former UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk pleads guilty in federal fraud case
- What's in the proposed UAW-GM tentative agreement
- Union members review UAW-GM tentative agreement
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.