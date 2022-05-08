Average US gasoline price jumps 15 cents to $4.38 per gallon

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CAMARILLO, Calif. – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history — $4.43, set on March 11.

The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over two weeks, to $5.58 a gallon.