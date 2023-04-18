J&J beats Street 1Q expectations, narrows 2023 forecast

(Richard Drew, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - The Johnson & Johnson logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021. Johnson & Johnson reports earnings on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

Johnson & Johnson beat first-quarter expectations, as growth in the health care giant's home market helped counter another revenue hit overseas from a strong dollar.

The health care giant booked a $68 million loss on a one-time charge in the quarter, and revenue grew more than 5% to $24.75 billion.

Adjusted earnings totaled $2.68 per share.

FactSet says analysts forecast earnings of $2.50 per share on $23.6 billion in revenue.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company on Tuesday boosted the lower end of its forecasted range for 2023 adjusted earnings by a dime. It now expects between $10.50 and $10.60 per share.

Analysts expect earnings of $10.51 per share this year.

Shares climbed in early morning trading.