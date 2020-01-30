Super Bowl dream comes true for Detroit teen who has fought through kidney problems, family tragedy

A former high school football stand-out from Detroit is heading to the Super Bowl after battling through health issues and family tragedy.

Terry Irby was a phenomenal football player for Cass Tech High School. However, he suffered kidney issues. Doctors said his kidneys only were working at 5 percent. He was able to get a transplant but was not able to play football ever again.

Terry and his family already had suffered the loss of his father when he was just 10 years old. The family has been struggling through some very hard times, but Terry has remained positive.

“After dad had died, we lost our house. We had to keep moving. You know, since everybody else was so down I had to try to keep everybody together and bring everybody’s spirits up. I did that to the best of my abilities, try to keep everybody happy and be the new man of the house,” he said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation stepped in to help Terry’s spirits by sending him to this year’s Super Bowl in Miami, Florida. He’ll be rooting for the San Francisco 49ers.