Actress launches free virtual therapy for African-Americans affected by coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – Actress Taraji Henson is launching a free virtual therapy campaign for African-Americans hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Henson announced the campaign will be through the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. She encouraged anyone struggling due to COVID-19 to make an appointment for a free tele-therapy session with a clinician.

“If you ever second guess or have some reservations or were afraid to reach out or deal with a mental illness or check on your mental health, now is the perfect time because we are in a situation where we can do it from home, the conference of our own home," Henson said. "You can research. You can take your time, because all we have right now is time, and I suggest that in this time you dig deep down within yourself and just take care of your mental. Let this be the time where you try it out.”

Registration is already open. Click here to register.