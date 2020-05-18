Industry spotlight: Insurance companies hiring big in Detroit

Detroit's insurance industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 34 new jobs over the past week and 422 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The insurance sector also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 109 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in insurance include Angela Hughes - State Farm Agent, Sanford Rose Associates - JFSPartners and John Cash - State Farm Agent. According to a recent job opening posted by Sanford Rose Associates - JFSPartners, "Sanford Rose Associates® - JFSPartners is a leading multi-practice specialty search firm in the placement of professional, technical, and executive level talent."

Jobs posted by Angela Hughes - State Farm Agent in the past month in Detroit included managers, insurance account representatives and account associates, while Sanford Rose Associates - JFSPartners was hiring financial analysts, and John Cash - State Farm Agent sought insurance account representatives, account associates and account representatives.

