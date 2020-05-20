Watch Live at 8: ’Spirit of Detroit’ special showcases Metro Detroiters’ courage and kindness

Local 4 is bringing you another “Spirit of Detroit" special tonight, highlighting the positive stories happening in our community during the virus pandemic.

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill host the special, Wednesday at 8 p.m., on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

See how your neighbors are showing up for each other with acts of kindness, generosity and bravery. People pitching in to help without being asked. We’ll also have a special tribute to the Class of 2020.

Watch the special live on Local 4 at 8 p.m. or below: