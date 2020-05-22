Quarantine Learning with Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill

Devin Scillian

ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:

How to make a Dutch Baby pancake

Quarantine learning - Devin Scillian (WDIV)

IT ALL STARTED WHEN:

We hit the first weekend with two of our kids home with us, unsure of how long this odyssey would last. I wanted to celebrate the fact that we were together, even in a time of worry. And that first Sunday, I thought I would put a little effort into brunch. I tend to like kitchen challenges – but this does not present much of a challenge; that’s a big part of its beauty. Really all you need is a good cast iron skillet. The rest is like a magic trick.

SO THE LESSON HERE IS:

Like a number of other recipes, this one is deceptively simple. And just a few minutes of effort (it’s not much more complicated than mix and pour) results in a show pony of a dish. It’s Instagram-ready when it comes out of the oven and, most importantly, it is simply delicious. Here’s the recipe: https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/6648-dutch-baby

Kimberly Gill

ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:

One thing I learned during the stay home stay safe order is why my grandmother had a deep freezer.

Quarantine learning - Kimberly Gill (WDIV)

IT ALL STARTED WHEN:

It all started when we went to Costco to stock up for 2-3 weeks and realized when we got home that there wasn’t enough room to store everything in our small freezer. We went the same day to purchase a deep freezer and they were sold out all over town.

SO THE LESSON HERE IS:

Be like grandma and buy a deep freezer, even if it’s a little one.