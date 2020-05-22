Quarantine Learning with Hank Winchester, Kim DeGiulio, and Shawn Ley

Hank Winchester

ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:

I learned my treadmill (which has been on our house for 3 years and was rarely used) is more than just a hanger for my clothes. It’s actually a piece of fitness equipment!

Quarantine learning - Hank Winchester (WDIV)

IT ALL STARTED WHEN:

This all started when my gym closed. Like many people, I wanted to keep working out, but had to get creative. I bought some equipment online and found things in my house (gallon of water as a weight, chairs for lunges) and within a week had a decent home gym.

SO THE LESSON HERE IS:

The lesson is you don’t need a gym membership necessarily to stay fit. Having said that, I do miss my gym but even just taking a walk in your own neighborhood is a great way to burn some calories.

Kim DeGiulio

ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:

I absolutely love to paint and it’s a stress reliever for me.

Quarantine learning - Kim DeGuilio (WDIV)

IT ALL STARTED WHEN:

Everything started to shut down. I realized I was going to have a lot more free time so I took a quick trip to Michaels and stocked up on paint supplies.

SO THE LESSON HERE IS:

I always knew I loved to paint and do arts and crafts. I never gave myself time to do it though. Now that I’ve finally purchased all the materials I need to do this hobby, I want to keep it up. I’ve learned that I’m not only pretty good at painting, but I’ve also learned that doing it calms me down. When everything was changing and there were so many unknowns about what was happening in the world, my stress would melt away when I was painting, one stroke at a time!

Shawn Ley

ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:

That I can teach my kids life skills each day of this, and they are becoming independent before my very eyes.

Quarantine learning - Shawn Ley (WDIV)

IT ALL STARTED WHEN:

On day one when schools closed, stay at home orders were in place.

SO THE LESSON HERE IS:

That I will never have this valuable time with my 4 children again. We don’t want anyone to get sick and we all want to do our part, but as far as being home with the kids, I view this time with them as a major positive.