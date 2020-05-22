Quarantine Learning with Karen Drew, Paula Tutman, and Jamie Edmonds
Stories from the homes of WDIV-Local 4 talent
Karen Drew
ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:
Cutting hair takes talent… talent which I do NOT have!
IT ALL STARTED WHEN:
It all started when my hubby asked me to cut his hair during this quarantine. I never had cut his hair and couldn’t believe I did a fairly decent job….so I thought well maybe I can cut my own hair?! First I thought just a little trim around the face, but then I went to the sides, and for some reason started cutting the back of my head! With no mirror, just started snipping away. I seriously thought it was no big deal and it would blend in. I was wrong! There are CHUNKS missing!
SO THE LESSON HERE IS:
Don’t cut your own hair – or if you are tempted do not cut the back of your head! At the very least if you are cutting your hair USE A MIRROR to see your entire head.
Paula Tutman
ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:
I learned not to be afraid of hardwood floors. Several years ago, a huge water stain appeared on our hardwood floors beneath the Christmas tree skirt. We didn’t realize the stand was leaking, so when we took down our Christmas tree—there it was. A horrible water stain. I was heartbroken and have been hiding it with various rugs for years.
IT ALL STARTED WHEN:
Being homebound for weeks on end, I’ve found numerous small projects around the house and one weekend, just decided I was going to tackle that water stain. So I watched a few YouTube videos, collected ingredients around the house, ordered what I didn’t have and got to it. I sanded the floor. Bleached the stain with vinegar and peroxide. Cleaned the floor and then re-stained it.
SO THE LESSON HERE IS:
Why not? If it doesn’t work, I still have the rug. Next, I’m tackling a piece of furniture.
Jamie Edmonds
ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:
I like baking! I’ve been doing a lot of brownies. My favorite is banana bread. I got this crazy-good recipe from my high school friend Abby.
IT ALL STARTED WHEN:
I had three very ripe bananas and I remembered Abby had recently posted on social media the banana bread she made. So, I asked her for the recipe. I’ve made it 3-4 more times after that. I can’t stop.
SO THE LESSON HERE IS:
Try new things. Be ok with failing. One time I made it and forgot the eggs. It was so dense, not a great batch. I learned to never forget the eggs again.
