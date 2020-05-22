Quarantine Learning with Karen Drew, Paula Tutman, and Jamie Edmonds

Karen Drew

ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:

Cutting hair takes talent… talent which I do NOT have!

Quarantine learning - Karen Drew (WDIV)

IT ALL STARTED WHEN:

It all started when my hubby asked me to cut his hair during this quarantine. I never had cut his hair and couldn’t believe I did a fairly decent job….so I thought well maybe I can cut my own hair?! First I thought just a little trim around the face, but then I went to the sides, and for some reason started cutting the back of my head! With no mirror, just started snipping away. I seriously thought it was no big deal and it would blend in. I was wrong! There are CHUNKS missing!

SO THE LESSON HERE IS:

Don’t cut your own hair – or if you are tempted do not cut the back of your head! At the very least if you are cutting your hair USE A MIRROR to see your entire head.

Paula Tutman

ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:

I learned not to be afraid of hardwood floors. Several years ago, a huge water stain appeared on our hardwood floors beneath the Christmas tree skirt. We didn’t realize the stand was leaking, so when we took down our Christmas tree—there it was. A horrible water stain. I was heartbroken and have been hiding it with various rugs for years.

Quarantine learning - Paula Tutman, pt.1 (WDIV)

IT ALL STARTED WHEN:

Being homebound for weeks on end, I’ve found numerous small projects around the house and one weekend, just decided I was going to tackle that water stain. So I watched a few YouTube videos, collected ingredients around the house, ordered what I didn’t have and got to it. I sanded the floor. Bleached the stain with vinegar and peroxide. Cleaned the floor and then re-stained it.

Quarantine learning - Paula Tutman, pt.2 (WDIV)

Quarantine learning - Paula Tutman, pt.3 (WDIV)

SO THE LESSON HERE IS:

Why not? If it doesn’t work, I still have the rug. Next, I’m tackling a piece of furniture.

Jamie Edmonds

ONE THING I LEARNED DURING QUARANTINE:

I like baking! I’ve been doing a lot of brownies. My favorite is banana bread. I got this crazy-good recipe from my high school friend Abby.

Quarantine learning - Jamie Edmonds (WDIV)

IT ALL STARTED WHEN:

I had three very ripe bananas and I remembered Abby had recently posted on social media the banana bread she made. So, I asked her for the recipe. I’ve made it 3-4 more times after that. I can’t stop.

SO THE LESSON HERE IS:

Try new things. Be ok with failing. One time I made it and forgot the eggs. It was so dense, not a great batch. I learned to never forget the eggs again.