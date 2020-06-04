Metro Detroit landscaping company offers to mow lawns free for health care workers

FERNDALE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit landscaping company is offering to mow the lawns of health care workers for free.

As health care workers fight the coronavirus (COVID-19), Plowz and Mowz wants them to have one less thing to worry about at home.

Eric Greenberg, of Ferndale, is one of many health care officials working around the clock to help those with COVID-19. He doesn’t have much time to do chores around the house.

“It looks like someone that’s been very busy and they just haven’t been able to get to it,” said Blake Hyde, a landscaper with Plowz and Mowz.

Greenberg is an urgent care physician who tests patients daily for the coronavirus.

“Since the coronavirus happened, we’ve just been working nonstop,” Greenberg said.

He and his wife will have one less chore to worry about now, thanks to Plowz and Mowz.

“It’s nice when you can come home and at least look at your home and say, ‘I have a castle again,’ not, ‘I just have more things to do,'” Greenberg said.

Plowz and Mowz is giving back to all front line heroes in Metro Detroit, with $60 off lawn care service.

If you’re a front line worker, just type “hero” on the company’s website to get your discount.