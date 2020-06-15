Sales representatives see increasing job openings in Detroit

Detroit is seeing strong demand for sales representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted 48 new jobs over the past week and 202 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local sales representative came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 50 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local sales representatives is National General Insurance. "About National General Holdings: National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York City," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Clearent and Transform SR Home Improvement.

Jobs posted by National General Insurance in the past month in the area also included managers.

