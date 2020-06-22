Detroit industry spotlight: Health care hiring going strong

Detroit's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 92 new jobs over the past week and 358 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care sector came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 103 companies listed open jobs for Detroit-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include 24-Hour Medical Staffing Services, LLC, Team Wellness Center and GHR Travel Nursing. According to a recent job opening posted by Team Wellness Center, "Team Wellness Center is the premiere provider of community health services in Southeast Michigan."

Jobs posted by 24-Hour Medical Staffing Services, LLC in the past month in Detroit included registered nurses, while Team Wellness Center was hiring registered nurses, technicians and nurse practitioners, and GHR Travel Nursing sought registered nurses.

