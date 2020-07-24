Rhonda Walker Foundation’s Give and Get Fit event goes virtual this year

The Rhonda Walker Foundation celebrates the 10th annual Give and Get Fit Health and Fitness event on Sunday, July 26, 2020 by going virtual.

Give and Get Fit will bring together over 500 health-conscious Metro Detroiters and friends from around the country of all ages for a fun-filled morning of health and fitness education through health, nutrition and wellness online presentations, 5K/10K run/walk along your favorite route plus exhilarating yoga, pilates and boxing classes you can take online!

All registered 5K/10K participants will receive a performance shirt, medal and special discounts from our sponsors! Shirt sizes only guaranteed for 5K/10K pre-registered attendees.

Proceeds benefit the Rhonda Walker Foundation’s award-winning health and wellness youth programming through its five-year Girls into Women career, personal development, education and mentoring program for inner city teen girls.

We encourage all participants to become a Camp I Can Champion by fundraising $250 -- the amount needed to send one teen to Camp I Can. Camp I Can is a weekend leadership and self development retreat with fun-filled activities that stress team building, self-esteem, confidence building and overcoming barriers.