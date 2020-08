DETROIT – Black-owned businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and now Facebook is offering a $40 million boost to those struggling businesses through a grant program.

Facebook announced 10,000 businesses will get grants that include $2,500 in cash and $1,500 in credit for ads on the social media website.

The money comes from $100 million Facebook has set aside for a small business program.

Click here for more information on how to apply.