CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews broke ground Thursday on a memorial to honor Gold Star Families who have lost loved ones in the military.

The 7-foot-tall black granite monument will stand at the Clinton Township Hall on Romeo Plank Road.

You can watch Tim Pamplin’s full story in the video player above.

More information on the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument can be found on the Hershel Wood Williams Medal of Honor Foundation website.