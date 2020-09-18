New mural on Detroit’s west side promotes solidarity

DETROIT – Well-known local artist Sheefy McFly put the finishing touches on a mural Friday.

The mural, painted on the side of Flamingo Vintage, located near the intersection of Junction Avenue and Vernor Highway, was made to promote solidarity.

The team behind the mural said the goal is to keep the conversations and movement active.

A socially-distanced block party will take place Friday at 4 p.m. to unveil the mural. Organizers urge residents to wear masks.

RELATED: Uniquely Detroit: Artist Sheefy McFly brings love to the city through his art

McFly has painted multiple murals across Metro Detroit. Check out some of his latest work and upcoming events here.