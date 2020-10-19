Group helps lift spirits of Metro Detroit nursing home residents struggling through pandemic

Seniors living in Metro Detroit nursing homes have often felt isolated, lonely and scared during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Motor City Lyric Opera is working to make life a little better for those residents.

Seniors living at American House Senior Living Community have adjusted well to the new normal, and staff members are working hard to make sure everyone is OK.

“Whatever we have to do,” Jodie Audia said. “We’re going to make sure that their mental mind is OK, and that they’re physically OK.”

There’s been an outpouring of kindness in the community to make sure nursing home residents know they’re not forgotten.

“I can’t stop thinking about these people in nursing homes and who are in assisted living and who are so isolated and they can’t even -- their kids can’t even come and give them a hug," said Mary Callaghan Lynch, the artistic director of the Motor City Lyric Opera.

The world-renowned musicians decided to create two musical concerns for senior communities to show their residents.

“All classic songs that they residents would related to hopefully bring wonderful memories,” Lynch said.

American House is working to put together an evening for the residents to enjoy the show.

Motor City Lyric Opera is encouraging other senior living communities to enjoy their performance, too. Click here to visit the group’s YouTube page.