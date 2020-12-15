These Metro Detroit museum memberships make great holiday gifts

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the cultural or historical bookworm in your life -- and want to support local -- why not consider a museum membership?

Most museums have been closed -- or extremely limited -- during COVID-19. Memberships keep museums open, growing and funded to offer community resources, education and new experiences.

Here are some local museums to consider:

Arab American National Museum (Dearborn): The first and only museum dedicated to the Arab American story -- and it’s right here in Dearborn. Gift a yearly membership for $45. More info here.

Charles H. Wright Museum (Detroit): The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History opens minds and changes lives through the exploration and celebration of African American history and culture. Memberships begin at $5 for students and $35 for individuals. More info here.

Dearborn Historical Museum (Dearborn): The Dearborn Historical Museum preserves uniquely Dearborn stories and interprets the evolution of the Dearborn area from human settlement to the present as a means of improving our diverse community. Membership info here.

Detroit Historical Society (Detroit): A Detroit Historical Society membership is your ticket to Detroit’s past, present and future. Experience special VIP access to top exhibitions, curator-led discussions, exclusive member events, museum shop discounts and other exciting members-only opportunities. Gift a membership here for $45.

Detroit Institute of Arts (Detroit): DIA members are our most faithful supporters and regular visitors. Membership dues help to preserve, display and expand one of the world’s greatest collections of art, and provide you the gift of pride in supporting one of our community’s most vital resources. More info on membership tiers here.

Ferndale Historical Society (Ferndale): Members of the Ferndale Historical Society receive the quarterly ‘Crow’s Nest’ newsletter, access to past issues, and access to online member resources. Plus, membership helps keep the history and the museum alive for future generations. Membership info here.

Ford House (Grosse Pointe Shores): At Ford House, there’s a story around every corner. A membership is an opportunity to add your own stories to the home and estate of Edsel and Eleanor Ford. Memberships start at $45.

Hamtramck Historical Museum (Hamtramck): The Hamtramck Historical Museum is designed to be more than just a repository and display venue for historical items. Memberships start at $25.

The Henry Ford (Dearborn): At all membership levels, you’ll be part of The Henry Ford, plus you’ll enjoy free admission, parking and more. Find membership info here.

Historic Fort Wayne (Detroit): Although Detroit’s Parks and Rec Department does everything in its power to maintain and improve the fort, time and resources from volunteer groups like the Historic Fort Wayne Coalition remain crucial. Through your donation and/or membership dues, you’ll assist in defraying costs of our public events and help us purchase groundskeeping, maintenance, and administrative supplies. More info here.

Holocaust Memorial Center (Farmington Hills): “Your membership gift has the power to overcome prejudice and hatred, and to transform ignorance into respect for those who are different. Membership dollars help make possible museum program and operations so that 65,000+ people per year will learn about the Holocaust and the critical need to respect and stand up for the rights of others.” Membership info here.

Michigan Air Guard Historical Association (Harrison Township): The MAGHA was formed to preserve the heritage and tradition of the Air National Guard in Michigan and the military units, past and present, headquartered at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and in the surrounding communities. Membership info here.

Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society (Eastpointe): The MMTHS is dedicated to preserving the stories of Michigan citizens who served and sacrificed, here and abroad, from WWI to the present. Membership info here.

Motown Museum (Detroit): The former home of the iconic Motown Records in Detroit is the perfect homage to the home of the music that changed the world. Memberships begin at $45. More info here.

Plymouth Historical Museum (Plymouth): Looking for a great Christmas, graduation, anniversary, or birthday gift? Consider giving an annual Friends of the Plymouth Historical Museum membership to that someone special. Membership info here.

Ukrainian American Archives & Museum (Hamtramck): Dedicated to educating and informing the general public about the culture, art, and history of Ukrainians. Membership info here.

Yankee Air Museum (Belleville): Become a member of Yankee Air Museum today and receive FREE tickets to the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show and other Museum events, admission to over 300 Association of Science-Technology Centers, discounts on Air Adventures, and much more. Membership info here.

Have a museum to add to the list? Email me here and I’ll gladly update the article.