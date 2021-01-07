Michigan medical community comes together so 6-year-old can walk again

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan’s medical community came together to help a child in need.

A 6-year-old amputee from African flew halfway across the globe to change his life.

Christ Thiobino came to Michigan about 3 years ago and he was fitted with prosthetic legs at the University of Michigan. One still works. But the other had been beaten up pretty badly and he needed new ones. So he traveled to Commerce Township.

Christ lives with his mother, father and sister. He arrived in Michigan last September and his host mother Nicole Webb of Ann Arbor couldn’t wait for him to get his new legs.

“He’s really been walking around mostly on his hands over the last several months, waiting on his new legs,” Webb said.

Christ needs to re-learn how to walk with newly fitted legs.

More than $50,000 worth of parts and craftsmanship went into the legs. The work was done at the Ropp Prosthetic & Orthopedic Clinic. Jeff Ropp said they’ve anticipated future growth spurts.

“These protests are adjustable in length and circumference so that they can be adjusted,” Ropp said.

It’s like that Christ’s new legs will have to be replaced in three years.

The Children’s Medical Mission Network of Ohio sponsored the mission effort.

READ: More community coverage