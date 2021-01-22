Detroit businessman, philanthropist donates $100K to Barstool COVID Fund

DETROIT – Peter Karmanos and his wife Danialle are dedicated Detroiters who are now reaching out to help those affected by the pandemic.

They discovered a unique way to help through the Barstool Fund, which has raised millions to benefit small business owners during the pandemic.

The fund was established by the team behind the popular site Barstool Sports which, features wild videos, hot takes and more, but the focus recently has been giving back and thanks to local donors it’s growing.

Karmanos and his wife Danialle recently donated $100,000 to the fund. They’ve spent years supporting many critical institutions in our area but know the small business owners help keep the Motor City buzzing.

The fund continues to accept donations and will also work to continue helping businesses in our area and around the county.