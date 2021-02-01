Detroit’s PizzaPlex offers virtual Valentine’s Day pizza class

A Detroit pizza eatery is offering a Valentine’s Day class on making Vera Pizza Napoletana from your own kitchen.

PizzaPlex, located in Southwest Detroit, is offering virtual pizza classes on Feb. 14, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., taking place on Zoom, for $85.

Chef Nathan Hannon will go over the fundamentals of pizza making, including how to make your pizza dough fly. He will also offer a lesson on two Italian wines and end with a Q&A. Attendees will be provided with a PizzaPlex date night gift box including the following:

A bottle of each of Aglianico Campania & Quattro Mani wines

Two premade dough balls

Ingredients to make another two dough balls

All the toppings for 4 Margherita Pizzas (Vegan & Gluten-Free options available)

A pizza stone for consistency at home

Customers can use the registration link to indicate that they’d like to pick up their package at the store between February 11th through 12th. They can also select delivery and expect their kit to arrive on Saturday the 13th.

Ad

“It’s a Valentine’s experience everyone can enjoy, couples, thruples, galentines, families, singles, all are welcome! Vegan & Gluten-Free options available too,” says manager Virginia Benson.

For those unable to attend the class there will be a version of the gift box for Valentine’s Day available in store, including a pizza kit, a bottle of champagne, fresh flowers, and chocolates for $75 dollars.