Jeopardy donates Alex Trebek’s wardrobe to The Doe Fund

JEOPARDY! and the family of its late host, Alex Trebek have donated a significant portion Alex Trebek’s wardrobe to The Doe Fund, an organization that provides paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education, and comprehensive social services to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” said Mike Richards, Executive Producer, JEOPARDY!. “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

Alex Trebek’s son, Matthew, has been a supporter of The Doe Fund, so it was at his suggestion that the contribution was made. The garments were packed up by Matthew Trebek and Steven Zimbelman, JEOPARDY! costumer. It includes: 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks. The clothes will be distributed to participants in The Doe Fund’s reentry program, Ready, Willing and Able to be worn on job interviews.

The Doe Fund provides paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education, and comprehensive social services. (The Doe Fund)

“We are so grateful for JEOPARDY! and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” said Harriet McDonald, President of The Doe Fund. “The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they’re hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing.”

Harriet continued, “We understand the enormous loss Matt and Jean are going through, as well as their incredible resilience in the face of hardship. Last week, The Doe Fund’s Founder and President of 35 years, my husband George McDonald, passed away. I’m thankful that George got to see Alex’s suits delivered to the people we serve before he left us. This generous gift honors the legacies of both men, and I know they’re smiling down on us.”

About The Doe Fund: For over 30 years, The Doe Fund has provided paid work opportunities, career training, housing, and supportive services to over 28,000 formerly homeless and incarcerated individuals in New York City. Its programs have been proven to reduce recidivism by 62%, improve the quality of life in city neighborhoods, and foster permanent economic independence among its clients. The Doe Fund is a pioneer of the Work Works reentry model; its flagship program, Ready, Willing & Able, has been scaled in seven communities across the country, and The Doe Fund is excited to bring Work Works to even more in 2021.

