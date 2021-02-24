Black Girl Magic: Poems written by young black girls

In order to celebrate the voices of young local students during Black History Month, Local 4 is working with InsideOut Literary Arts, an organization that helps Detroit’s youth build their literary and academic skills through creative writing.

Below you can read some of the poems written by these local students of various ages in honor of Black History. We’re publishing more throughout the month, so make sure to read them all.

This Is Me

By Kamarin (InsideOut High School Student)

This is me

the brown girl you see.

This is me

the girl with the brown hair and eyes

like the bark on a tree.

This is me

the girl wearing the glasses

who can’t really see.

This is me

the short, chubby girl

who likes to eat.

This is me

the girl with the weird laugh

who thinks it’s very unique.

This is me

the girl who doesn’t want

to be anything but me.

Beautiful Black Queens I

By Destiney (InsideOut High School Student)

Beautiful Black Queens

who are always judged

but can go unseen

my beautiful ebony skin

misunderstood? yes!

harmful? no!

my personality blossoms

like a dahlia flower

my skin stops you

from getting to know me

am I Black? yes!

am I a Queen? Yes!

I am a Beautiful Black Queen

Black Girl Alternative

By Sharee (InsideOut High School Student)

Girls today, but women of

tomorrow

Full of ambition,

in a world of hatred

and sorrow

So stereotyped, so judged

nothing but false hopes

Tell me how do us

little black women learn to cope?

My Beautiful Black Sister

By Makayla (InsideOut High School Student)

Sister, you’re beyond beauty itself.

Your chocolate-brown skin,

black almond eyes,

your short black hair.

You’ve chopped it off, kinks and curls

swirl onto the floor.

Sister, you’re my keeper.

You’ve had my back

again and again and over again.

I’ve cried on your shoulder when the world ended.

You made me your world,

held me in your arms,

serenaded me with love and charm.

Sister, dearest, can’t you see?

You just mean the entire world to me.

I’ll tell you now and maybe later

how much I love you, my sister.

Queen

By Aiyane (InsideOut High School Student)

My hair isn’t just an expression

of myself, it’s about black culture.

Black hair isn’t all about style,

I’ve had an afro

since I was a child.

The pros on ‘fros show pride

and empowerment. Our crown

won’t fall, it’ll grow

and stand tall. Braids helped

us through slavery,

making maps and hiding food.

Don’t take us for a fool.

Our hair is a precious tool

nobody can override.

My crown is natural and

complete. I’d never damage it

with chemicals and heat.

A Voice Is Born

Group Poem (InsideOut High School Students)

I am the voice of a strong black girl

I was born the darkness in night sky

I was born a diamond so I could shine

There is no other like me because I am very rare

I was born a unicorn

nice and unique

I was born a planted tree by a loving family waiting to bloom

I was born an autumn leaf, ever-changing and sky-painting

I am floating on the wind, still finding my way toward the ground

I am a rain drop, a natural adventurer

I am the calming breeze you feel right before a storm

I was born a river ‘cause I just go with the flow

I am a fire that likes to show how bright I am

It’s determined but loud, but also can be soft

I was born on the longest day of the year

there is no other like me because there is no other like you

I can teach the value of every moment

I was born to enjoy all things I do well

I’ve learned to use my voice

it took me a long time and I’m still working on it

when I talk, people know I mean business

I’m very quiet but when I’m serious I talk more firmly

people will listen

because it is deep

To read more of these poems, go to our InsideOut page!

About InsideOut

Our Mission: to inspire students to think broadly, create bravely, and share their voices with the wider world.

Since 1995, InsideOut Literary Arts has helped over 65,000 of Detroit’s youth build their literary and academic skills through creative writing.

With initial seed funding from Bob Shaye and the Four Friends Foundation, InsideOut was founded in 1995 by former Detroit Public School teacher Dr. Terry Blackhawk. The name InsideOut was chosen by Dr. Blackhawk’s students.

As Detroit’s largest and oldest literary non-profit, InsideOut now serves more than 100 classrooms and community sites annually. Our professional writers continue to help students experiment with words and learn that each unique voice matters – that there is power in “bringing the inside out.”

Learn more about InsideOut here.