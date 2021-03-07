23ºF

Live stream: Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit

Streaming starts at 11 a.m. Sunday

Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit will broadcast Mass from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Sunday.

The faithful can watch and participate in real time below. The mass begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Watch live below

