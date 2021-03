ROYAL OAK, Mich. – After what felt like a month-long snowstorm in February, it finally feels like we’ve turned a corner.

The sun is shining and this weekend we spring forward. We aren’t out of the woods yet, but it feels like spring has sprung.

Tim Pamplin was sent out on Friday to help find us all a moment of zen. Take a moment, step back and just breathe.

Watch the video above to experience a moment of zen.