Southfield Police Department to host ‘Understanding Basics of Traffic Safety’ event for new drivers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Southfield Police Department will be hosting an event for new drivers called “Understanding Basics of Traffic Safety, Strengthening Community Relationships”.

This was formerly called the “Please Stop Me” event. This event will focus on what to do if stopped by the police or if you find yourself involved in a traffic incident.

Teen drivers, with a parent or guardian, will experience a simulated traffic stop and learn what to do if they are stopped by the police or involved in a traffic incident such as a traffic crash, if their vehicle breaks down, or a road rage incident occurs.

Officers will be on hand to offer tips and suggestions for new drivers, and to explain what can be expected of Southfield Police Officers.