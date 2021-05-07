Metro Detroit nonprofit helps support young moms, at-risk girls

For many young or teenage mothers, raising and providing for a child can be challenging.

Thankfully, young moms in Metro Detroit are finding help from those who’ve been there before them.

“I needed help with a lot of things,” Zoria Hutchins said. “I didn’t have anywhere to stay. I didn’t have any money.”

Life has been tough for Hutchins ever since she became pregnant with her first child at 18 years old. Now, the mother has found herself homeless with her three children ages 1, 2 and 4. The family of four spends each day living and sleeping in her car.

“This time, I really have no support and nowhere to go,” Hutchins said. “My car is messed up, the engine went out. I can’t work, so feeding them and having somewhere for them to go -- that’s really the biggest problem.”

Tyra Moore, 29, knows the same struggle that Hutchins is facing. When she got pregnant at just 15 years old, Moore hid the fact that she was expecting from her entire family throughout her pregnancy. Moore says her mother only found out she was pregnant when she was giving birth.

Ad

She went about the pregnancy alone and delivered a healthy baby girl. Now a married woman with three biological children and a step-child, Moore promised herself that she would help other young mothers who have found themselves in similar situations like hers and Hutchins.’

Just over two years ago, Moore started the nonprofit A Girl Like Me Inc.

Ad