'Cooking In the D' program teaches skills to adults with developmental disabilities

DETROIT – A new program is working to teach adults with developmental disabilities how to cook, shop for groceries and even train for jobs in the restaurant industry.

Wayne County nonprofit Services to Enhance Potential prepares, trains, and places more than 1,400 adults with developmental disabilities in jobs with dozens of companies across Metro Detroit.

The nonprofit’s Cooking in the D program started Thursday at the Motor City Clubhouse, located near the intersection of Conner and Charlevoix streets. The program aims to give adults who live with a disability healthy eating habits and the tools to shop independently, learn to cook and find employment.

You can watch Tim Pamplin’s full story in the video above.

More information on Services to Enhance Potential can be found on the nonprofit’s official website here.

Ad

More: Community news