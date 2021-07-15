Bloomfield Township police welcome new therapy dog, invites community to help choose her name

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The newest member to the Bloomfield Township Police Department needs a name, and the department is asking for the community’s help.

The goldendoodle puppy will be trained as a police therapy dog and comes to the department from Sandusky, Michigan. The 7-week-old was brought to Bloomfield Township police on Monday.

The police department is asking the community’s help in deciding whether to name her Allie, Maggie or Rosie.

According to a press release, “She will be a trained support and service dog. Her functions will include providing interaction during investigations involving children or adults to reduce anxiety and increase communication between the adult or child victim/witness and investigators, to provide comfort for people during times of crisis, and to provide aid and comfort to individuals, groups and communities impacted by violence, tragedy, or traumatic events.”

The puppy joined Officer Soley in the Community Relations Division and will start work and training immediately.

To vote her name, visit the Bloomfield Township Police Department Facebook page.

