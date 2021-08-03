Faygo brand pops have been a Michigan classic since 1907. With such a wide variety of flavors, everyone has their favorite. Whether it’s Red Pop, Rock & Rye, or the classic Cola, it’s hard to choose. Have you ever wondered what Faygo flavor you have the most in common with? Maybe not, but I bet you’re curious now! Answer the personality questions in the quiz below to find out.
Quiz: What Faygo flavor are you?
Answer questions to find out which flavor you are most like
