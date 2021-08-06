10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

FILE - Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The hard rock band has booked two dates at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 11 and 12. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

DETROIT – It’s a busy weekend in Detroit with a mix of brand new events and returning favorites.

Motor City Car Crawl, Thursday-Sunday: The Motor City Car Crawl is a brand-new event that spans all six of Downtown Detroit’s parks. Grab the family and explore a selection of the latest cars from local dealers. Enjoy free entertainment, food trucks and more. Sheryl Crow headlines the charity gala on Saturday. Click here for info and schedule.

District Detroit Art Walk, Friday, 5-9pm: Enjoy live music and performances as you walk through Columbia Street while exploring unique works from local artists. More info here. Free and open to all ages.

Thunder Over Michigan Air Show (Willow Run Airport) Saturday-Sunday: Two exciting days of action-packed performances by the USAF Thunderbirds and the USAF F-35 Demo Team. Each ticket is per car and covers all passengers. Schedule and ticket info here.

Allen Park Street Fair, Saturday-Sunday: The 39th annual street fair highlights over 200 arts and crafts vendors, and features two stages of live music. More here.

Belle Isle Art Fair, Saturday-Sunday: Explore works from 65 juried artists and even make your own! Located right next to the Scott Fountain, this annual festival celebrates creativity from all art forms including metalwork and jewelry. More info here.

Detroit Lions Family Fest (Ford Field) Saturday, 10am: Meet Lions legends, cheerleaders and Roary the mascot! Show your Lions pride at this free event with giveaways, rides, music and more. Parking is only $6 for this special event. Ticket info here.

Shed 5 Flea (Eastern Market) Sunday, 10am-4pm: Discover something unique at this one-of-a-kind market where vendors from all over the Midwest come together to share their handmade goods. Free and open to all ages. More info here.

Pizza in the Park (Music Hall Amphitheatre) Sunday, 6pm-10pm: Did someone say all-you-can-eat pizza? Grab a slice from some of your local favorites featuring over 100 different ingredients while jamming to music. Your ticket also includes drinks. Ticketing info here.

Guns N’ Roses (Comerica Park) Sunday, 6pm: Originally scheduled for July of 2020 and 2021, these legends of rock are back and ready to kick-off the start of mega-concerts returning to Motor City. Ticket info here.

Jason Mraz (Meadow Brook Amphitheatre) Sunday, 7:30pm: Mraz brings along a 13-piece reggae band for his “Look For The Good Live!” tour where he performs a different setlist each night. Enjoy reimagined classics as well as features from his new album. Ticket info here.