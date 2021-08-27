Nonprofit to provide more than 1,000 back-to-school supplies for Metro Detroit students, COVID vaccinations

Mostyn Community Development (MCD) is providing more than 1,000 back-to-school supplies for Metro Detroit students, including 150 free basketballs donated by the Detroit Pistons

On Aug. 28, 2021 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., MCD will set up shop at The House of Prayer and Praise to provide several needs for students going into the new school year.

The incentives include more than 300 book bags from Pepsi, all school supplies from Target and Office Depot, the volunteer team from Target, 45 pizzas from Little Caesars, 350 chips from Better Made, 400 hot dogs from RJZ BBQ, drinks donated by Pepsi and 150 free basketballs donated by the Detroit Pistons. Families can also expect several food trucks and a live musical performance by Detroit’s own, J. Reed.

Additionally, the opportunity to register for a COVID-19 vaccination for the day of the event will be provided, however, registration is required via www.mcdimpact.com.

MCD is seeking to raise $650,000 to build a facility to host the Spare Time program, in addition to being able to continually provide incentives for their local community.