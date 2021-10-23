‘We decided to do something crazy, extraordinary’: Rochester homeowner will donate part of home sale to local nonprofit

A Rochester home is selling for $2.1 million, but it's what's happening at the open house that makes the listing unique. The homeowner will give $100,000 to nearby nonprofit, "Rainbow Connection" if they get an offer at list price.

A Rochester home is selling for $2.1 million, but it's what's happening at the open house that makes the listing unique. The homeowner will give $100,000 to nearby nonprofit, "Rainbow Connection" if they get an offer at list price.

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester home is selling for $2.1 million, but it’s what’s happening at the open house Saturday, Oct. 23, that makes the listing unique.

It’s no secret that it’s a sellers market but the homeowner wanted to make sure her sale would benefit everyone including the community.

“We decided to do something a little bit crazy, extraordinary,” said realtor Tanya Biernat said.

The house sits on close to eight acres and includes a pool, jacuzzi, five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

“It looks phenomenal. It is a dream home,” said Ingrid Todt, executive director of nonprofit Rainbow Connection.

To Todt, the house comes with a dream opportunity. If someone at the open house Saturday makes an offer at listing price and purchases the home, Rainbow Connection will get $100,000 from the sale.

Ad

“We’re elated. Honestly having that opportunity, even the opportunity to entertain a large amount of money,” said Todt.

Giving back was something the current homeowner was very adamant about. She bought the home in 2010 and took care of her parents there. Both parents were passionate about giving back and this was the homeowner’s way to honor them.

“It was very near and dear to her parents hearts so it’s so important for her to do this,” said Biernat.

Rainbow Connection grants wishes for kids who have a life-threatening medical condition and the right offer on the home is a wish of their own.

The year 2021 is the nonprofit’s busiest year in it’s more than 30-year history.

“Currently we are the only wish-granting organization granting travel wishes with no restrictions. We’ve been doing that safely since January,” said Todt.

Wishes could cost around $5,000 so a gift of $100,000 could change the lives of many. Not just the kids, but their families.

Ad

Nine-year-old Kenyon Sims just got his wish to travel to theme parks in Orlando. After he was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer on Christmas Eve in 2020.

“We really needed it. For them to give us that to take our mind off of everything else that was going on and is continuing to go on. That was a major help for me,” said Kenyon’s mother, Brittany Sims.

“These children they need it more than anything, they don’t have time to waste,” said Todt.

The open house is 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. You have to register beforehand by emailing Dean Bach at Dean@KiddLeavy.com.

More: Community news