Mostyn Community Development to supply over $10K of free winter gear, toys ahead of Christmas season

DETROIT – The 2021 winter wonderland will be filled with jolly for Metro Detroiters thanks to the generosity of the local non-profit Mostyn Community Development.

MCD is excavating in loads of incentives for families across Detroit. At 1 p.m. on Dec. 4 at 16520 Wyoming St., the no-profit will unwrap several gifts for those in need.

There are no stipulations, as all donations are free and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, all who attend must wear masks.

The event mentioned above hosted by the MCD is “Hats, Gloves, and Love,” an annual giveaway that helps families in need of warm clothing and joyous toys. The event will produce 350 hats and gloves and 300 coats and Christmas gifts.

“This time of year, my focus is to give as much as we can,” said Owner and Community Philanthropist Raphael Mostyn. “This time around, we are helping Santa provide gifts on each kid’s wish list.”

The MCD encourages all students to explore and grow regarding their educational and career journeys. The sentiment is crucial in them partnering with schools, community centers, churches, school districts, and other community organizations and state departments to expand learning time and boost student achievement.

Ad

Such organizations that have partnered with MCD are the Detroit Pistons, Pepsi, and several universities, which is why education is so prominent to the non-profit.

MCD provides services and assistance for students in the following areas of academic enrichment for students deemed at-risk, underprivileged, and special needs students: STEM and STEAM learning, career and leadership development, entrepreneurship, vocational training, community outreach, sports, and recreation.

All items will be distributed inside the location; Every child is allowed one coat, one pair of gloves, one hat, and one toy per child of their choosing.

For more information or to volunteer: admin@mcdimpact.com.