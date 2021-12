Officers will be standing in front of the Police headquarters on Michigan Avenue to accept new unwrapped toys from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police officers will be accepting new unwrapped toys in front of the police headquarters at 16099 Michigan Avenue from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday.

The headquarters’ lobby will also be open for anyone looking to drop off toys.

The department indicated that cash donations would also be accepted if new unwrapped toys were unavailable.

