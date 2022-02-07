34º

Plymouth Ice Festival returns this weekend for 40th annual event

Free event features more than 60 carvings

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Temperatures this weekend are perfect for annual Plymouth Ice Festival.

The 40th annual Plymouth Ice Festival will take over downtown Plymouth this weekend.

The event starts Friday, Feb. 11, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 13, in downtown Plymouth. Visitors can enjoy sidewalks lined with amazing ice carvings in and around Kellogg Park and the downtown area.

Each work of art starts out as a 350 lb. block of ice. Ice carvers have created over 60 carvings to be displayed during this year’s event, according to organizers. To help with social distancing, ice carvings are spread out in front of merchants and restaurants in the downtown area.

Sculptures are available for viewing 24 hours a day and will remain standing after the event – weather permitting. It’s free to check out. You can check the full event guide here.

