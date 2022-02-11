Help Me Hank investigates a Slim Shady imposter

Eminem, a Detroit rapper known for his lyricism and bold songwriting remains an idolized artist across Michigan.

His song, “The Real Slim Shady” gained traction after its release in 2000. In the track Eminem requests for “the real slim shady to please stand up,” implying that there are people trying to impersonate him.

Unfortunately, 22 years later, this has become a reality.

Caught on tape is the evidence of a person scamming a local father as he tries to convince him he is Eminem.

Tune in Monday at 6:30 a.m. on Local 4 News to see Help Me Hank’s investigation into this Slim Shady scammer.