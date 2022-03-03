DETROIT – Take advantage of this weekend’s warm weather and check out an event happening near you!

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

STOMP (Music Hall), through Sunday: Bang to the beat where any and everything can be a drum. The international sensation STOMP returns to Detroit. Combining the art of percussion, movement and comedy, STOMP takes audiences to a journey of sound in the most unconventional ways. Expect two brand new segments in this show, making STOMP a show worth checking out again if you have seen it over its 27-year run so far. Schedule and tickets here.

Corktown Music Festival, Friday to Saturday: Rock out to over 70 bands across four venues in Corktown. This festival replaces Hamtramck’s usual March slot and is produced by some of the same folks. The line-up includes local bands like The Gashounds, Werewolves and St. Thomas Boys Academy. Proceeds benefit the 4 Paws 1 Heart Fundraiser. Two-day passes are $20. Show line-up here.

Trolls LIVE! (Fox Theatre), Friday through Sunday: Poppy, Branch and the rest of the Trolls friends come to life in an exciting new show filled with singing, dancing and glitter. The hair-raising spectacle features popular Trolls songs, choreography and special effects. Tickets start at $24. Schedule of shows here.

Autorama (Huntington Place), Friday through Sunday: Autorama is back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. Dubbed as “America’s Greatest Hot Rod Show,” Autorama brings over 800 custom cars from all over the country vying for the coveted Ridler Award. Celebrity signings this year include Ridler Award-winner Chip Foose from the show “Overhaulin.” Tickets are $25 and $10 for children 6-12. More info and tickets here.

Slash (Fillmore), Friday 7pm: The Guns N’ Roses rockstar is hitting the road with fellow collaborators Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators in support of their fourth album together. Just a few months ago, Slash was just across the street at Comerica Park with GNR. Get tickets here.

Skating with the Stars (Campus Martius), Saturday 3-5:30pm: It’s the final weekend for the beloved skating rink at Campus Martius. Send it off with a bang at Skating with the Stars featuring on-ice performances and appearances by Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis as well as figure skating champion Starr Andrews. Proceeds benefit the non-profit Figure Skating in Detroit towards academic programming and more. Tickets start at $15. Tickets and info here.

Carnivale (Downtown South Lyon), Saturday 4-7pm: Mardi Gras comes to Michigan with a music-filled celebration. Feel the New Orleans spirit throughout the area with stilt walkers, walking magicians and tarot card readings. Check out some of the local restaurants for special deals and Creole-themed bites.

Underwater Bubble Show (Ford Theater Dearborn), Saturday 6pm: Billions of bubbles will transport audiences to discover a world of imagination under the sea. Think Cirque du Soleil style acts surrounded by plenty of bubbles. Get tickets here.

New Edition (Little Caesars Arena), Sunday 7pm: The “Candy Girl” crooners are taking over Little Caesars Arena with “The Culture Tour.” Dubbed as the original boy band, New Edition is bringing along special guest and BET Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Charlie Wilson, as well as the legendary “Bad Boys of R&B” Jodeci. This will be New Edition’s first tour since 2014. Get tickets here.

Stephanie Mills (Sound Board), Sunday 7:30pm: Whether it’s from The Wiz or “What Cha Gonna Do with My Lovin,” Mills’ sultry sound will take you back in time with some of her biggest hits. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.