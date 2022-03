It’s a topic that might make your eyes glaze over.

But wait, don’t freak out! We’re going to explain just enough so it all makes sense.

And more importantly, you’ll find out how it could actually affect you in the future.

Jason Colthorp has some simple lessons on crypto and shows where you can actually spend it.

Thursday on Local 4 News at 5 p.m. and streaming on Local 4 Plus.