DETROIT – It’s all about mom this weekend with special shows and family-friendly events to be at right here in Detroit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Anastasia (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: Take a “Journey to the Past” when this classic animated story of the real-life Romanov princess comes to life in the big Broadway blockbuster. With an updated storyline and many of the film’s favorite songs like “Once Upon a December,” Anastasia takes audiences on a daring journey from Russia to Paris and reminds people of what really matters: home, love, family. Showtimes and tickets here.

Cat & Nat Reunion Tour (Sound Board), Friday 7pm: Sometimes all a mom needs is a big ol’ laugh with other moms. Gather up the mom squad for an unfiltered and honest night with two of the funniest mothers in comedy. With seven kids between the two, get ready to be hit hard with some #momtruths. Get tickets here.

Mother’s Day Celebration (Fox Theatre), Friday 8pm: Treat mom a little early to a special evening of gospel superstars including 11-time Grammy-nominated Marvin Sapp, Grammy Award-winner Regina Belle, Soul Train Music Award-winner Kelly Price, Tamela Mann and Donnie McClurkin. Get tickets here.

Walk for Wishes (Detroit Zoo), Saturday 7am: Make a difference for local kids and participate in the family-friendly 1.5-mile walk around the picturesque Detroit Zoo. Funds raised will benefit the Michigan Make-A-Wish Foundation supporting children in the community battling critical illnesses. Register to walk here.

Derby Day in the District, Saturday 3-7pm: …and they’re off! Get ready for the Kentucky Derby with a party at the Chevy Plaza outside of Little Caesars Arena. Show up in style to walk the red carpet and be part of the ‘best dressed’ competitions. Enjoy live music, photo opportunities, specialty food and beverages, and more. Admission is $10 and includes one drink ticket. 21 and over only. More info and tickets here.

Detroit Kentucky Derby Day Party (Music Hall Amphitheatre), Saturday 4-9pm: You don’t need to be in Louisville to experience all of the glitz and glamour of the Derby! Watch the race live from multiple viewing areas or get up on the dance floor with musical performances by local DJs and entertainers. There will be plenty of seating, food stations, as well as a cigar lounge. Tickets start at $60. More info and tickets here.

No Cap Comedy Tour (Fox Theatre), Saturday 7pm & 10:30pm: Comedy’s biggest names are headlining for a laugh out loud festival that features Wild ‘N Out’s DC Young Fly, BET Comedy’s Lil Duval, Empire’s DeRay Davis and more. Due to popular demand, a second evening show has been added with only a few tickets left. Get tickets here.

Stars on Ice (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 7:30pm: Get up close and personal with some of the Winter Olympics’ biggest stars like Gold Medalist Nathan Chen, Bronze medalists Zachary Donohue and (Lansing-born) Madison Hubbell, and so much more. These highly decorated athletes will perform both in individual and ensemble routines showcasing our nation’s best competitors. Get tickets here.

Detroit International Festival of Animation (Senate Theater), Saturday 8-11pm: Calling all fans of animation, come check out the latest shorts from both local and international animators and filmmakers. This is the first year the festival will be held at the historic Senate Theater. A full concession stand will be available to complete the experience. Admission is $10 and is recommended for 18 and over. Schedule and tickets here.

Royal Oak in Bloom, Sunday 7am-2pm: Head on over to the Williams Street Parking Lot for the annual Mother’s Day tradition celebrating the blossoms of spring. Shop from over 70 vendors offering all types of flowers, plants, landscaping and decorative items. Parking is free on Sundays making it even easier to pick up new plants. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.