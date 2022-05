It’s stinkbug season in Michigan! One thing people might not realize is the stinkbugs you’re seeing in your house now have been hanging out inside your walls since last Fall!

Sure, they’re harmless, but that doesn’t mean you want them to get too comfortable! Monday morning at 6:30, Nick Monacelli goes to the experts and tours a home to point out common places they get in, how to stop them, and even a clever way to trap the ones that are already inside!