ACCESS hosts 16th annual Arab American Service Day with focus in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – After a two year pandemic pause, Arab American Service Day returned to the Metro Detroit area, with hundreds of volunteers showing up to serve.

The event was hosted by ACCESS, a Dearborn-based nonprofit and largest Arab American led nonprofit in the country. This year, the organization partnered with the city of Dearborn, and selected several locations where people would help to improve parks and neighborhoods. It’s the first time the event has been hosted in Dearborn.

Arab American Service Day is an annual national event organized by the National Network for Arab American Communities (NNAAC)— a national institution of ACCESS.

Arab American Service Day 2022. (ACCESS)

This year’s 16th Annual Service Day included 15 Arab American community nonprofits and thousands of volunteers across 10 different states, who participated in local community projects, including mural paintings, the creation of baseball fields and the clean-up of neighborhoods.

Dearborn mayor Abdullah Hammoud and the city’s public works division worked with ACCESS and helped organize and supply volunteers with resources. Michigan Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell were also in attendance.

Hundreds of volunteers, including many middle school and high school students, spent hours cleaning parks, painting run down structures, picking weeds and more.