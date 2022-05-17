23 Michigan organizations will be awarded grants for stream cleanup

A graffiti laced train trestle crosses the Rouge River in Melvindale, Mich., Monday, May 15, 2006. Next month, thousands of volunteers will fan out along 126-mile river system for Rouge Rescue, an annual springtime cleanup. What started 20 years ago as an effort to pull trash and debris from the river has evolved to include projects aimed at making the river healthier for people and more livable for wildlife. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. – On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced that 23 local organizations will receive grants to help fund stream cleanups.

The 23 organizations will be splitting a $108,228 grant. According to a news release, these grants will help foster local stewardship and assist Michigan officials in gathering data to protect the waters in Michigan.

These grants will be coming from the MiCorps Volunteer Stream Cleanup Program.

The funds will help remove trash and other debris from streams and stream banks.

In the Metro Detroit area, Ann Arbor and Dexter are the local governments receiving cleanup funding this year.

There are three types of monitoring grants for nonprofit organizations that will be given to them. The grants available are startup grants, implementation grants, and maintenance grants.

Below are Michigan organizations receiving funding this year: