23 Michigan organizations will be awarded grants for stream cleanup

LANSING, Mich. – On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced that 23 local organizations will receive grants to help fund stream cleanups.
The 23 organizations will be splitting a $108,228 grant. According to a news release, these grants will help foster local stewardship and assist Michigan officials in gathering data to protect the waters in Michigan.
These grants will be coming from the MiCorps Volunteer Stream Cleanup Program.
The funds will help remove trash and other debris from streams and stream banks.
In the Metro Detroit area, Ann Arbor and Dexter are the local governments receiving cleanup funding this year.
There are three types of monitoring grants for nonprofit organizations that will be given to them. The grants available are startup grants, implementation grants, and maintenance grants.
Below are Michigan organizations receiving funding this year:
- Alger County Conservation District, $1,958.
- Antrim County Conservation District, $5,000.
- Clinton River Watershed Council, $2,000.
- Friends of the Rouge, $2,000.
- Gogebic County Conservation District, $4,261.
- Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $1,127.
- Hillsdale County Conservation District, $4,703.
- Kalamazoo Nature Center, $1,991.
- Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds, $18,530.
- Manistee County Conservation District, $2,000.
- Olivet College, $16,391.
- Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council, $2,000.
- The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, $2,000.
- West Michigan Environmental Action Council, $20,000.
- Yellow Dog Watershed Preserve, $2,000.