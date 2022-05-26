DETROIT – There’s nothing like summer in Detroit and the unofficial start kicks off this weekend with the epic return of the Movement Festival and the grand reopening of Pine Knob.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Movement (Hart Plaza), through Monday: Motor City transforms into Techno City with the return of Movement. After a three-year hiatus, the festival is bigger and better than ever featuring a larger Underground stage to highlight local artists as well as an additional stage on the grounds. Passes are still available. Schedule, map and passes here.

Tigers vs. Guardians (Comerica Park), through Sunday: The Detroit Tigers take on the Cleveland Guardians all Memorial Day weekend long. On Friday, celebrate the 51st Polish American night and the first of the Friday Night Fireworks! The first 10,000 fans can snag a Tigers bucket hat on Saturday and Sunday is Kids Day. Starting Monday, the Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins through Thursday. Get tickets here.

39th Annual Canton Cup, through Sunday: Hundreds of soccer teams from across Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois are convening in Metro Detroit this weekend to compete for the Canton Cup. Expect more than 40,000 spectators across games at Independence Park, Heritage Park and Griffin Park. More info here.

Hazel Park Memorial Day Weekend & Parade (Green Acres Park), through Monday: Celebrate the community for five days full of carnival rides and food, live music, a petting farm, games and more. Festivities culminate with a memorial service and parade Monday morning. More info and tickets here.

Monroe Street Midway Opening, Friday 5 p.m.: Get ready for some fun in the sun in the heart of Downtown Detroit. The Monroe Street Midway is the place to be with free family fun including basketball, mini golf and games. The roller rink is back for summertime skating and a rotating list of food trucks will be available all season long. The Detroit Youth Choir will perform at 6 p.m. and beats by DJ Nick Speed right after. More info here.

AJR (Pine Knob), Friday 7:30 p.m.: Pine Knob shines bright for its 50th anniversary with a return to the historic venue’s original name and the unveiling of new amenities this year. To kick off the anniversary is New York pop-rock band AJR with their Detroit stop of “The OK Orchestra Tour” with special guest BoyWithUke. Get tickets here.

Rochester Heritage Days, Saturday & Sunday: The Rochester community comes together for a weekend filled with dance performances, shopping for handmade goods and artwork, a plant sale and civil war reenactments. Food trucks will be on hand for tasty treats. The festival is free and for all ages. More info here.

Asian Pacific American Heritage Cultural Presentations (Detroit Institute of Arts), Saturday 12:30 p.m.: Local AAPI artists showcase their culture with traditional music and movement presentations representing Korean Americans, Burmese Americans, Chinese Americans and more. Introductory remarks will be made by Senator Stephanie Chang and Representative Padma Kuppa. The presentation is included with admission to the DIA. More info here.

The Comedy Explosion: D.L. Hughley & Mo’Nique (Fox Theatre), Saturday 8 p.m.: Two TV superstars are taking the historic Fox Theatre stage for a night of laughs. The “King of Comedy,” D.L. Hughley, and Moesha star, Mo’Nique, join forces to keep Detroiters on their toes. Comedy Explosion will be hosted by Josh Adams and features newcomer Aida Rodriguez. Get tickets here.

41st Festival of Cars (Rochester Municipal Park), Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The hot rod and custom car festival is revving up for an afternoon of classic vehicles from 1997 and older. 17 prizes will be given out from a selection of 200 cars. Who will win Best of Show this year? Detroit native and NBC’s The Voice contestant, Beth, will be performing live. More info here.

