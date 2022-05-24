Memorial Day events in Metro Detroit this weekend

A collection of flags of the United States of America wave to honor our veterans and those currently serving in the military.

DETROIT – Memorial Day is a day of celebration, but also of honoring and remembering those who have fought for our country’s freedoms. Patriotic tributes are happening all across the Metro Detroit area to pay respect for our veterans.

A Walk Through History (Michigan Military Museum), Saturday 10am: Step back in time with living displays featuring live actors re-enacting different eras of American military history. You will find authentic uniforms and equipment from throughout the decades. Donations will be accepted for admission. The museum itself will display a special Memorial Day exhibit. More info here.

Hazel Park Memorial Weekend Festival & Parade (Green Acres Park), through Monday: The five-day festival is back in full force this year with carnival rides, games, live music and more. On Monday, a memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. followed by the parade which steps off at 10 a.m. at Hazel Park Jr. High. More info and ride tickets here.

Royal Oak Field of Honor (Centennial Commons Park), May 29-June 5: 188 United States flags are displayed proudly in Downtown Royal Oak representing a hometown hero whose name appears on the Royal Oak War Memorial. The display is free for all to attend. Sponsorships and donations are available. More info here.

Novi Memorial Day Run, Monday 8am: Lace up the running shoes for a family-fun run. Choose from a 1-mile family run or walk, or for the more adventurous, a 5K run or walk. Proceeds benefit the Novi Splash Park. Live entertainment and food trucks will be available for a post-run celebration. Register here.

Royal Oak Memorial Day Parade, Monday 9am: One of Metro Detroit’s longest running parades is back to pay tribute to veterans past and present. This year, the parade steps off on Washington Ave and continues north to South Sherman Drive. Right after the parade, a ceremony will commence at the Veterans War Memorial. More info here.

Roseville Memorial Day Parade, Monday 10am: Honor those who have fallen at the annual Memorial Day Parade down Common Road between Normal Street and City Hall. Stick around for a ceremony on the steps of City Hall. WCSX’s “Big Jim” is this year’s Grand Marshall. More info here.

Memorial Day Service (War Memorial), Monday 10am: Spend a moment to pause and reflect and remember those who have defended the nation’s freedoms. The ceremony includes a speech from Board Member Rolf Mammen as well as the announcement of names of Grosse Pointe residents who have lost their lives in service. The service is free to attend but registration is required. Info and registration here.

Eastpointe Memorial Day Parade (Military Museum), Monday 11am: Over 300 participants march down Gratiot Avenue including veteran groups, honor guards, marching bands, school clubs and more. A ceremony and picnic will be held after the parade at Spindler Park. More info here.