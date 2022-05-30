Metro Detroiter Aria Hutchinson, sister of Aidan, to represent Michigan at Miss USA 2022

PORT HURON, Mich. – A Plymouth native has been crowned as Miss Michigan and will move on to represent Michiganders at Miss USA 2022.

23-year-old Aria Hutchinson received the Miss Michigan tiara on May 28. The competition took place at the McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center, and she competed with 77 other candidates.

Below is a video of Hutchinson being crowned.

The 23-year-old will move on to compete in Miss USA in November in Mississippi.

Currently, the recently crowned Miss Michigan works as a yoga instructor at White Buffalo Yoga in Plymouth.

Hutchinson is a University of Michigan alumni with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience. She has explored the medical field in various ways. According to Conan Daily, the new Miss Michigan has worked as a medical scribe and was a research assistant at the Royal Veterinary College of the University of London.

The Michigan representative for Miss USA 2022 graduated from Divine Child High School in 2017.

She is also the sister of Detroit Lion’s Rookie Aidan Hutchinson.