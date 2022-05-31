Dearborn children can swim at community pools for free this summer

DEARBORN, Mich. – Children ages 13 and younger will have free pool admission at Dearborn pools this summer.

Dearborn’s Mayor Abdullah Hammoud made the announcement to residents Tuesday.

The free admission for Dearborn children is part of a new initiative to help expand the city’s equity and access to public resources.

Hammoud wrote in a press release that growing up going to a community pool was not always an option for his family. The mayor highlights that daily admission for multiple children can be costly.

“This is a small initiative that we believe will have a big impact. Let’s make sure that every child who is eager to swim, has the opportunity to do so,” said Hammoud. “Stay cool, be safe, and enjoy our pools.”

This benefit for Dearborn residents waives a $55 season fee. Those interested in this benefit will still need a pool tag to access the community pools. Residents can go to the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center to receive a tag. Proof of residency in Dearborn is required for a tag. Five pool tags can be issued per one ID.