PHOTOS: Live from the Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party

(Carmichael Cruz, Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022.

DETROIT – The Ford Fireworks lit up the sky in an explosive tradition that saw its return to the Detroit Riverfront. Local 4 was there all evening to countdown to the big bang with an exciting on-air special.

Here are some of the photos from the evening:

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Ford Fireworks and the rooftop party returned to the Detroit Riverfront on June 27, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)