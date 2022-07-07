Motley Crue performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)

DETROIT – Back-to-back shows at Comerica Park and festivals all over town for art lovers.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Uncle Sam Jam (Woodhaven City Center Park), through Sunday: Downriver continues the 4th of July festivities with the 12th annual Uncle Sam Jam. From carnival rides to fireworks, the whole family can enjoy a patriotic weekend together. Rock out to live music every evening including the Dave Hamilton, George Lynch and more. There will also be a petting zoo and monster truck rides. Free to attend and open to all ages. More info and entertainment schedule here.

Chris Stapleton (Comerica Park), Friday 6 p.m.: Comerica Park kicks off its weekend of concerts with Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show.” The eight-time Grammy Award-winner is bringing along special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards. Get tickets here.

Plymouth Art in the Park (Downtown Plymouth), Friday to Sunday: Returning for its 42nd year, stroll through a colorful street filled with thousands of pieces including paintings, jewelry, glass, photography and more from over 400 artists from across the country. Watch live art installations like chalk and living murals. Kids can enjoy face painting, glitter tattoos, candy art, balloons or even help paint a mural. The festival is free to attend. More info here.

Michigan ElvisFest (Wayne County Fairgrounds), Friday & Saturday: Get all shook up at the largest Elvis festival in Michigan! Two full days of music from the greatest impersonators and cover artists from around the country. Two-day passes are $60. Children 12 and under are free. More info here.

Clark Park Culture & Arts Festival, Saturday 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Join the Detroit Symphony Orchestra with a free performance alongside local musicians and artists including Mariachi Femenil Detroit, Ballet Folklorico, as well as performances by local students. The show is free to attend. More info here.

Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair (Memorial Park), Saturday & Sunday: Celebrating 50 years, the Royal Oak Art Fair offers the finest in both arts and crafts including painting, photography, glass, leather and mixed media. Find one-of-a-kind pieces among the trees of Memorial Park. Take a break with one of the food trucks and take in the sounds of live music from local artists. The fair is free to attend. More info here.

Billy Joel (Comerica Park), Saturday 8 p.m.: It’s Still Rock & Roll to Billy Joel! The Hall of Famer and five-time Grammy Award-winner is finally getting to perform at the legendary stadium after being postponed twice. The Piano Man is bringing special guest Andrew McMahon with him. Get tickets here.

Detroit Kite Festival (Belle Isle Cricket Field), Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The sky’s the limit when the annual celebration of colorful kites returns to Belle Isle after a two-year hiatus. Fly as many kites as you can around the picturesque James Scott Fountain. There will be children’s activities, food trucks and music as well. The festival is free, but guests must bring their own kites. More info here.

Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard (Comerica Park), Sunday 4:30 p.m.: Metal fans can rock out to some of the most legendary bands in history all on one stage. “The Stadium Tour” combines the talents of Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, along with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Get tickets here.

Cirque Italia: Water Circus (Fairlane Town Center), through July 17: Set sail in a new aquatic circus experience. The splash-filled spectacular invites viewers around 35,000 gallons of water with artists from around the world performing stunts, acrobatics and unique aerial acts. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $10 for kids. Schedule and tickets here.

